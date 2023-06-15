MNAs appreciate development-oriented budget, condemn May 9 incidents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Members of the National Assembly on Thursday appreciated the government for presenting a development and relief-oriented budget despite limited financial resources to achieve a sustainable growth path.

Participating in the NA debate on the Federal Budget 2023-24, Shamim Ara Panhwar of the Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) welcomed the proposal to increase salaries and pensions of government employees and asked for effective measures to mitigate the financial sufferings of the inflation-hit segments of the society.

She stressed the need for making more allocations for the uplift of the agriculture sector and switching over the agricultural tube-wells to solar energy, which would help reduce the cost of production.

She termed the perpetrators of the May 9 incidents 'anti-state elements,' for attacking the military installations and memorials of the martyrs.

Nuzhat Pathan of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) congratulated the government for tabling a development-oriented budget despite facing severe financial constraints mainly caused by the failed policies of past regime.

She said Pakistan was the only nuclear power which was struggling to have a strong economy, emphasizing to move the economic wheel at a faster pace to achieve the required goals of growth trajectory.

The lawmaker regretted the May 9 vandalism of military installations and an insult to the martyrs' memorials by the workers of a political party.

She apologized to the House and the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz for the past actions she had done following the lines of PTI chairman, who had introduced the politics of hatred and violence in the society.

Mir Munawar Ali Talpur of the PPPP said the people of Sindh faced widespread destruction including the washing away of crops and livestock due to floods and heavy rains last year, but were still waiting for an appropriate relief.

He lauded the government's announcement to solarize tube-wells for promoting the agriculture sector as it would help achieve national food security.

He sought details of the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme that had been launched by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to provide cost-effective accommodation facilities to the low-income groups.

He expressed concern over the grant of prompt bail to the PTI leadership in different court cases, recalling that the PPPP leaders always remained deprived of such a facility.

Maulana Kamal-ud-Din of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal Pakistan (MMAP) asked for an effective mechanism to prevent the smuggling of goods and their sale in open markets, and immediate stoppage of the tax evasion as pointed out by Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif in the House the other day.

He said the Balochistan province needed an improved road infrastructure and water resources, especially for irrigation purposes to uplift the agriculture sector, considered the backbone of the national economy.

Tahira Aurangzeb of the PML-N appreciated the coalition government for exhibiting greater unity to pull the country out of the financial crisis and put it on a consistent path of development and prosperity, setting aside party interests.

She expressed confidence that the budgetary measures would help achieve the set targets of national development and reduce the financial sufferings of downtrodden segments of society.

The lawmaker acknowledged the government's measure to launch a health insurance scheme for the working journalists and the artist community for which appropriate funds had been allocated in the upcoming budget plan.

Muhammad Abu Bakar of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQMP) said it was the special budget session and the lawmakers should focus on discussing matters related to the common man and the national development instead of a political party that was no more in active politics due to its wrongdoings.

He said the country's tax-collection system should be streamlined, besides expanding the tax base and preventing tax evasion by different sectors.

The lawmaker said Allah Almighty had bestowed the country with great natural resources and minerals but due attention was not given to their exploitation as per the existing potential that could lead toward achieving self-reliance in the financial sector.

Mussarat Rafique Mahesar of the PPPP said the May 9 incidents had saddened the whole nation and demanded strict action against the elements involved in the anti-state activities.

She said the last PTI government did nothing for the welfare of the common man during its three-and-a-half-year rule, rather ruined the national economy and state organizations due to its failed policies.

She said it was a welcoming decision of the government that it did not impose any new tax in the budget, besides allocating unprecedented development funds.