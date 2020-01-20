MNAs, MPAs condole demise of Syed Mardan Shah

Various Members of the Sindh Assembly (MPAs) Monday expressed sorrow over the demise of MPA Syed Ali Mardan Shah who had also served as a provincial minister in the past

The MPAs , including Minister for Transport Syed Awais Qadir Shah, MNA Arslan Shaikh, Deputy mayor Tariq Chuhan, Dr Abdul Qayoom Soomro, Special Assistant to the Sindh Chief Minister on Benazir Housing Cell, Nawab Khan Wassan, remarked that the late political leader had rendered great services to the people of Sindh, which would be remembered.

They said the late PPP leader was among its senior and prominent politicians whose absence would always be felt.

They also also prayed for the departed soul and courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss.