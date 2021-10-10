MNSUA syndicate meeting held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :The 31st syndicate meeting of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) was held at syndicate hall here on Sunday.

Vice Chancellor MNSUA Prof Dr Asif Ali led the syndicate meeting which approved various matters related to administrative affairs, said a press release issued here.

The annual report of the Nawaz Sharif university was also presented in the meeting while the recommendations of academic council for launching various degree programmes in the varsity and recruitment on vacant posts were also approved.

The approval of 35 percent annual increment for TTS faculty members was alsogiven in the meeting.

VC MNSUA Dr Asif Ali briefed the members about various research and development initiatives and added that it was decided to hold next meeting in Jalalpur Pir Wala so that the syndicate members could review the uplift projects there.