MNSUA to establish mango museum in Multan for worldwide recognition

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture was planning to set up a mango museum to highlight "king of fruits" association with Multan.

A core group meeting was held under the chairmanship of MNSUA VC, Dr Asif Ali, which was attended by MRI officials, mango growers and other stakeholders.

Speaking at the meeting, Dr Asif stated that Mango was the specialty of Multan and a museum should be built to promote it worldwide.

It will not only record history of mango but also attract youth for business of the fruit, he said and added that details of varieties and documentaries of mango would be part of the museum.

Later, dried mango plant was also opened at the varsity by the VC and mango growers.