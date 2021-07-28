UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MNSUA To Establish Mango Museum In Multan For Worldwide Recognition

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 07:01 PM

MNSUA to establish mango museum in Multan for worldwide recognition

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture was planning to set up a mango museum to highlight "king of fruits" association with Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture was planning to set up a mango museum to highlight "king of fruits" association with Multan.

A core group meeting was held under the chairmanship of MNSUA VC, Dr Asif Ali, which was attended by MRI officials, mango growers and other stakeholders.

Speaking at the meeting, Dr Asif stated that Mango was the specialty of Multan and a museum should be built to promote it worldwide.

It will not only record history of mango but also attract youth for business of the fruit, he said and added that details of varieties and documentaries of mango would be part of the museum.

Later, dried mango plant was also opened at the varsity by the VC and mango growers.

Related Topics

Multan Nawaz Sharif Business Agriculture Mango

Recent Stories

President for proper harnessing of youth's intelle ..

40 seconds ago

17 criminals arrested during search operations

41 seconds ago

England women set for Wembley return with World Cu ..

43 seconds ago

Two persons died as torrential rains create havoc ..

44 seconds ago

PNS ZULFIQAR visits St. Petersburg; reaffirms grow ..

5 minutes ago

Awareness walk held to mark "World Hepatitis Day"

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.