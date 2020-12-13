UrduPoint.com
MNSUAM Working To Promote Pasta Wheat

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 12:30 PM

MNSUAM working to promote Pasta wheat

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture Multan ( MNSUAM) Dr Asif Ali said MNSUAM was working to promote Durum Wheat with an aim to help farmers enhance their income, easy availability to local industry and help save foreign exchange.

Durum wheat is also called as "Pasta Wheat". It is slightly different from routine wheat crop as its grains are hard and Pasta could easily be prepared from it, said Vice Chancellor Dr Asif Ali while talking to APP.

"Our industry is importing durum wheat from different countries for manufacturing of "Pasta", a kind of food, very much popular in urban areas of the country." Dr Asif stated that industrialists had installed plants for manufacturing of Pasta locally but they were lacking special kind of wheat for it.

So, Agriculture University inked agreements with some farmers for cultivation of durum wheat. The durum wheat have been cultivated in Rahim Yar Khan and some other areas. The farmers will be paid Rs 500 additional against per 40kg wheat as compared to the money on routine wheat crop.

Dr Asif stated that university would provide durum wheat to the industry. To a question, he explained that university was working to create awareness and promote durum wheat among farmers. He added that cultivation of durum wheat would not only offer handsome returns to farmers but it would also help saving foreign exchange. The industry is making huge payments on import the durum wheat. However, if it is cultivate locally, then it will be more beneficial for the both, farmers as well as industry, he concluded.

More Stories From Pakistan

