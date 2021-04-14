UrduPoint.com
Mobile Application To Be Introduced In Other Districts For Public Facilitation: Speaker

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 06:01 PM

Mobile application to be introduced in other districts for public facilitation: Speaker

Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser has said that mobile application would be introduced in other districts of the province aiming facilitation and convenience of people

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser has said that mobile application would be introduced in other districts of the province aiming facilitation and convenience of people.

He was addressing the inauguration ceremony of mobile app at Police Line Shah Mansoor Swabi. Deputy Inspector General Mardan, Yasin Farooq, MNA Usman Khan Turki, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Industry and Commerce Abdul Karim Khan, Members of Provincial Assembly Muhammad Ali Amir, Haji Rangiz Ahmed, President Bar Swabi Danial Khan Advocate and Chairman Dispute Resolution Council were present on the occasion.

He said that launch of application would not only reduce the crime rate but also help in facilitating people to get registered complaints. He said that people would be able to access police authorities through mobile app fot launching their complaints and reports.

District Police Officer (DPO) Swabi Muhammad Shoaib Khan told that mobile app would help people to contact DPO Swabi, police control room and nearest police mobile through phone.

