'Mobile Journalism' Training Workshop Concludes At Lahore Press Club

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 04, 2022 | 07:24 PM

A two-day training workshop on 'Mobile Journalism', organised by the Pakistan Information Centre (PIC), an independent body of the Press Information Department (PID) of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, concluded here at the Lahore Press Club on Saturday

On the second and last day of the workshop, journalists from various newspapers, tv channels and websites of the country were imparted training. Apart from Lahore, some journalists from other cities of the province also participated in the training, while women journalists were also part of the workshop.

Virtual University trainers Zeeshan Nazir, Nadia and Azhar Samra gave useful suggestions to the practising journalists and elaborated some technical issues to the participants, including video-making and video-editing from mobile applications.

They also highlighted the ways in which electronic and social media had changed and emphasised that 'Mobile Journalism' had assumed more importance as it accredited the news coverage.

Lahore Press Club President Azam Chaudhry thanked the PID and Information Ministry for organising useful and supportive activities for journalists. He announced that Lahore Press Club would conduct a series of workshops in collaboration with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting so that no journalist was deprived of training.

At the end of the workshop, certificates were also distributed among the participants.

