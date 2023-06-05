Mock exercise held at Gugera branch canal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :The Punjab Emergency Services (Rescue-1122), in collaboration with other departments including Pakistan Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), police, Health Department, and Civil Defence, arranged a mock exercise at Gugera branch canal near Jaranwala to evaluate efficiency and response during emergency of flood days.

District Emergency Officer Rescue-1122 Engineer Ehtisham Wahla supervised the exercise in which an information regarding drowning of a man in Gugera canal was spread after which the rescue teams and other emergency departments rushed to the spot and rescued the drowning man, after searching him with the help of the latest technology.

Emergency Officer (Operations) Engineer Tariq Mehmood and officers of other departments were also present.