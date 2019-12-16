Model Courts dispose of 189 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :In order to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases, the Model Courts Monday decided 189 cases despite lawyers strike.

Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Sohail Nasir said, that 182 Model Criminal courts disposed of 51 cases including 11 cases of murder and 40 narcotics.

Similarly the 125 civil model courts decided 59 family and rent disputes while 158 model magistrates courts disposed of 79 cases.

The fine of Rs 324,300 was also imposed on various accused in different cases.