Model Town tragedy: ATC adjourns hearing of acquittal applications of police officers till June 18

(@FahadShabbir)

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday adjourned hearing of acquittal applications filed by three police officers and others till June 18 in 2014 Model Town Tragedy case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday adjourned hearing of acquittal applications filed by three police officers and others till June 18 in 2014 Model Town Tragedy case.

ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar heard the acquittal applications filed by former inspector general of police Punjab Mushtaq Sukhera, former deputy inspector general police Rana Abdul Jabbar, SSP Tariq Aziz and former TMO Ali Abbas.

As the court resumed proceedings, a counsel on behalf of Pakistan Awami Tehreek's (PAT) leader Jawad Hamid submitted an application and requested the court to adjourn the hearing of acquittal applications.

At this, the court expressed displeasure and asked to point out any law under which such an application could be filed.

The counsel for applicants also opposed the application and submitted that it was the sixth hearing when the counsel for PAT did not appear.

However, Jawad Hamid pleaded with the court to grant another opportunity and assured that the counsel would appear, on the next date of hearing.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing of acquittal applications till June 18 and observed that it was granting last opportunity and if the arguments were not completed then it would announce its verdict on applications.

The applicants had submitted that the court had already acquitted Capt (retd) Usman, former deputy commissioner Lahore, in the case. They submitted that they did not have any role in the matter whereas no evidence had been presented against them. They pleaded with the court to acquit them.