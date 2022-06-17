UrduPoint.com

Model Town Tragedy: ATC Adjourns Hearing Of Acquittal Applications Of Police Officers Till June 18

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 17, 2022 | 10:45 PM

Model Town tragedy: ATC adjourns hearing of acquittal applications of police officers till June 18

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday adjourned hearing of acquittal applications filed by three police officers and others till June 18 in 2014 Model Town Tragedy case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday adjourned hearing of acquittal applications filed by three police officers and others till June 18 in 2014 Model Town Tragedy case.

ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar heard the acquittal applications filed by former inspector general of police Punjab Mushtaq Sukhera, former deputy inspector general police Rana Abdul Jabbar, SSP Tariq Aziz and former TMO Ali Abbas.

As the court resumed proceedings, a counsel on behalf of Pakistan Awami Tehreek's (PAT) leader Jawad Hamid submitted an application and requested the court to adjourn the hearing of acquittal applications.

At this, the court expressed displeasure and asked to point out any law under which such an application could be filed.

The counsel for applicants also opposed the application and submitted that it was the sixth hearing when the counsel for PAT did not appear.

However, Jawad Hamid pleaded with the court to grant another opportunity and assured that the counsel would appear, on the next date of hearing.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing of acquittal applications till June 18 and observed that it was granting last opportunity and if the arguments were not completed then it would announce its verdict on applications.

The applicants had submitted that the court had already acquitted Capt (retd) Usman, former deputy commissioner Lahore, in the case. They submitted that they did not have any role in the matter whereas no evidence had been presented against them. They pleaded with the court to acquit them.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Police Punjab Pakistan Awami Tehreek Tariq Aziz June Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Woman, 2 kids die of cholera outbreak in Barkhan d ..

Woman, 2 kids die of cholera outbreak in Barkhan district

35 seconds ago
 AJK PM emphasizes simplification of tax system to ..

AJK PM emphasizes simplification of tax system to make it business friendly

37 seconds ago
 Southampton sign goalkeepers Bazunu, Lis

Southampton sign goalkeepers Bazunu, Lis

39 seconds ago
 FATF acknowledges completion of Pakistan's Action ..

FATF acknowledges completion of Pakistan's Action Plans and authorizes an on-sit ..

3 minutes ago
 CCP to facilitate chambers of commerce against com ..

CCP to facilitate chambers of commerce against competition issues: Rahat Kaunain ..

3 minutes ago
 Summer karate training camp starts

Summer karate training camp starts

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.