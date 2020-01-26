UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Modern Stadium To Be Built In Mananwala

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 07:50 PM

Modern stadium to be built in Mananwala

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) ::Due to efforts of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former member of provincial assembly (MPA) Ali Salman Siddique, the construction of a modern sports stadium in nearby town Mananwala has been approved.

Sheikhupura Deputy Commissioner Sidra Younas has assigned the revenue officials to identify a suitable piece of land measuring 65 kanals for the purpose, says a press release issued on Sunday.

The DC has also formed a committee, headed by the district sports officer for preparation of feasibility in this regard. As per sources, the construction work of Mananwala Stadium, equipped with the latest equipment and modern facilities, is expected to commence during the current financial year.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Provincial Assembly Mananwala Sunday

Recent Stories

MoF hosts first meeting of Saudi-Emirati joint wor ..

51 minutes ago

Lord Mayor of London says Green Finance needs &#03 ..

2 hours ago

FNC Speaker meets with foreign ambassadors

2 hours ago

President of Global Council for Tolerance and Peac ..

2 hours ago

Most expensive kingfish sells for US$54,000 in Abu ..

3 hours ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed issues Resolution regulating ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.