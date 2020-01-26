Modern stadium to be built in Mananwala

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) ::Due to efforts of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former member of provincial assembly (MPA) Ali Salman Siddique, the construction of a modern sports stadium in nearby town Mananwala has been approved.

Sheikhupura Deputy Commissioner Sidra Younas has assigned the revenue officials to identify a suitable piece of land measuring 65 kanals for the purpose, says a press release issued on Sunday.

The DC has also formed a committee, headed by the district sports officer for preparation of feasibility in this regard. As per sources, the construction work of Mananwala Stadium, equipped with the latest equipment and modern facilities, is expected to commence during the current financial year.