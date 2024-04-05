Open Menu

Modi Forcing Systematic Demographic Change In Muslim Majority IIOJK: Report

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Modi forcing systematic demographic change in Muslim majority IIOJK: Report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) In line with its settler colonial agenda, Modi regime is settling outsiders in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir to change the territory’s demography and annihilate the Kashmiris’ identity.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said that snatching land of Kashmiris and giving it to outsiders was the main purpose of revoking Articles 370 and 35A.

It said that Modi was forcing a systematic demographic change in the Muslim majority territory by allotting IIOJK’s land to Indian citizens and investors in the name of investment. On the other hand, it said the IIOJK people are deprived of jobs and other opportunities in their own land.

The report said Indian authorities have, so far, issued lakhs of domicile certificates, mostly to non-locals, in IIOJK and is putting up the territory for sale to change its demography, identity and culture.

The report expressed apprehension that India’s move to allow outsiders to become residents of IIOJK could alter the results of a plebiscite if it were to ever take place.

It said the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir must resist Modi’s plans to change the demographic composition of the Muslim-majority region as altering the territory’s demography is also in violation of the United Nations resolutions and international laws.

The report urged the international community to stop the Modi regime from altering the demographic composition of the Muslim majority Jammu and Kashmir.

Related Topics

India United Nations Sale Jammu Muslim Media From Jobs

Recent Stories

President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces ..

President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces in defending national frontier ..

16 minutes ago
 Aalia Rasheed resigns as PCB media and Communicati ..

Aalia Rasheed resigns as PCB media and Communication Director

2 hours ago
 PM calls for global role to halt Israeli oppressio ..

PM calls for global role to halt Israeli oppression against Palestinians

3 hours ago
 UAE decides to suspend diplomatic ties with Israel ..

UAE decides to suspend diplomatic ties with Israel

3 hours ago
 Pakistan to receive $3b under standby arrangement: ..

Pakistan to receive $3b under standby arrangement: Julie Kozack

4 hours ago
 UK desires to promote ties with Pakistan in variou ..

UK desires to promote ties with Pakistan in various fields

5 hours ago
Justice Najfi LHC becomes another recipient of thr ..

Justice Najfi LHC becomes another recipient of threatening letter

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2024

9 hours ago
 UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational refor ..

UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars

21 hours ago
 Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Repo ..

Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 of PIE

21 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran

Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan