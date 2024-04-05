Modi Forcing Systematic Demographic Change In Muslim Majority IIOJK: Report
Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2024 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) In line with its settler colonial agenda, Modi regime is settling outsiders in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir to change the territory’s demography and annihilate the Kashmiris’ identity.
A report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said that snatching land of Kashmiris and giving it to outsiders was the main purpose of revoking Articles 370 and 35A.
It said that Modi was forcing a systematic demographic change in the Muslim majority territory by allotting IIOJK’s land to Indian citizens and investors in the name of investment. On the other hand, it said the IIOJK people are deprived of jobs and other opportunities in their own land.
The report said Indian authorities have, so far, issued lakhs of domicile certificates, mostly to non-locals, in IIOJK and is putting up the territory for sale to change its demography, identity and culture.
The report expressed apprehension that India’s move to allow outsiders to become residents of IIOJK could alter the results of a plebiscite if it were to ever take place.
It said the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir must resist Modi’s plans to change the demographic composition of the Muslim-majority region as altering the territory’s demography is also in violation of the United Nations resolutions and international laws.
The report urged the international community to stop the Modi regime from altering the demographic composition of the Muslim majority Jammu and Kashmir.
