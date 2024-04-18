Modi’s 5th Aug 2019 move was an earthquake for IIOJK: Mehbooba Mufi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President, Mehbooba Mufti has likened the Narendra Modi-led Indian government’s illegal actions of August 5, 2019, to an earthquake for occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the tremors of which are still being felt.

According to Kashmir Media Service, addressing a public rally at Devsar in Kulgam district, Mehbooba Mufti said what happened in 2019 when the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was scrapped was an earthquake. “The earthquake jolts for some time and stops, but the earthquake that occurred in 2019 has not yet stopped”, she said.

“They (referring to the BJP-led Indian govt) want to assault our identity; their eyes are on our land and jobs,” she said. “We will not let them control these things. But for that, you have to raise your voice. They want us to surrender, and accept defeat.

They have pushed us into the river, our job is to stay afloat.”

Jammu and Kashmir has become a laboratory where every test is being conducted for the first time, she said. “Don’t remain as silent spectators raise your voices peacefully”, she said and warned, “If we cannot raise our voices today the time will come the land beneath the feet of the youth would be snatched as such an atmosphere is being created in Jammu and Kashmir”.

“The Kashmiri people are dumb-stricken and the Gujjars and Bakarwals are being shunted out from the forests. The time should not come that the people would be also driven out of their homes here”, she warned.

Mehbooba said under a policy the Modi government imported cheap apples from America and Iran to sabotage the Apple production of Kashmir valley. Efforts are being made to make the people of Kashmir poorer, she said.