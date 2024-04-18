Modi’s 5th Aug 2019 Move Was An Earthquake For IIOJK: Mehbooba Mufi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2024 | 11:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President, Mehbooba Mufti has likened the Narendra Modi-led Indian government’s illegal actions of August 5, 2019, to an earthquake for occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the tremors of which are still being felt.
According to Kashmir Media Service, addressing a public rally at Devsar in Kulgam district, Mehbooba Mufti said what happened in 2019 when the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was scrapped was an earthquake. “The earthquake jolts for some time and stops, but the earthquake that occurred in 2019 has not yet stopped”, she said.
“They (referring to the BJP-led Indian govt) want to assault our identity; their eyes are on our land and jobs,” she said. “We will not let them control these things. But for that, you have to raise your voice. They want us to surrender, and accept defeat.
They have pushed us into the river, our job is to stay afloat.”
Jammu and Kashmir has become a laboratory where every test is being conducted for the first time, she said. “Don’t remain as silent spectators raise your voices peacefully”, she said and warned, “If we cannot raise our voices today the time will come the land beneath the feet of the youth would be snatched as such an atmosphere is being created in Jammu and Kashmir”.
“The Kashmiri people are dumb-stricken and the Gujjars and Bakarwals are being shunted out from the forests. The time should not come that the people would be also driven out of their homes here”, she warned.
Mehbooba said under a policy the Modi government imported cheap apples from America and Iran to sabotage the Apple production of Kashmir valley. Efforts are being made to make the people of Kashmir poorer, she said.
Recent Stories
Govt bringing reforms in energy, revenue collection, SOEs: Aurangzeb
Pakistan, New Zealand to face off in 2nd T20I match at Rawalpindi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024
Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update
Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova stuns Sabalenka
Arandu's roads closed due to flooding
Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area
Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nationals: FO
Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results - 1st update
Four passengers injured as train hit an empty vehicle
Over- speeding bus crushed to death two bike riders
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man dies in road mishap56 seconds ago
-
Registration of pilgrims under private Hajj scheme in progress with affordable packages: Ashrafi11 minutes ago
-
Met predicts cloudy weather, heavy rains in upper districts21 minutes ago
-
President condemns terrorist attack on Customs officials in DI Khan31 minutes ago
-
46 people died, 60 others injured in rains, flood related incident in KP41 minutes ago
-
Pak-China ties rapidly growing due to CPEC, Chinese language further fostering them: PM1 hour ago
-
Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC CJ1 hour ago
-
Husband, wife killed as house roof collapse in Bajaur1 hour ago
-
Rotary Club, Justajoo foundation distributes Ration at Isra University2 hours ago
-
Drugs recovered2 hours ago
-
PM strongly condemns attack on Customs officials in DIKhan3 hours ago
-
Alleged outlaw sustains bullet injuries by firing of accomplices4 hours ago