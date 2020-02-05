Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said Indian premier Narendra Modi had committed a 'fatal blunder' with his illegal and unilateral steps over the internationally recognized Kashmir dispute, which would ultimately pave the way for freedom of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

Addressing the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day, the prime minister said if Modi could not step back his policies of racism and nationalism in the form of Hindutva would wreck havoc upon India.

"The jinni of racism and nationalism when came out of bottle it always wrecked destruction and spilled bloodshed," he said, and referred to the genocide in Rwanda, of Jews in Germany and the Muslims in Myanmar. In Karachi, he lamented, ethnic differences were created in the past, leading to killing of hundreds of people.

The prime minister said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), an extremist organization in India, had a philosophy directly inspired from Hitler's Nazi as its founding father R S Golwalkar had great admiration for that philosophy.

The organization, he said, had documented planning over ethnic cleansing of the Muslims in India. Even other minorities were not spared as evident from enactment of two most controversial citizenship pieces of legislation, he added.

The prime minister said the world was now acknowledging the destruction towards India was heading.

He said Modi's steps had provided an opportunity to them to highlight the IOJ&K more fervently at the global fora. The world community, which was not realizing the scale of worst inhuman atrocities being perpetrated against the innocent Kashmiris, had now started criticizing India and expressing concerns over the human rights violations and lockdown of 8 million Kashmiris, he added.

AJK president and prime minister were also present during the proceedings.

Imran Khan said the Bharatiya Janata Party's election campaigns were based upon Pakistan bashing in which sentiments for Hindutva were whipped. But the world had understood the perilous situation as the Indian intellectuals were also raising their voices as they had also grasped the situation in India.

