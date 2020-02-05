UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Modi's Aug 5 Action Paves Way For IOJ&K Freedom: Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 04:02 PM

Modi's Aug 5 action paves way for IOJ&K freedom: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said Indian premier Narendra Modi had committed a 'fatal blunder' with his illegal and unilateral steps over the internationally recognized Kashmir dispute, which would ultimately pave the way for freedom of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said Indian premier Narendra Modi had committed a 'fatal blunder' with his illegal and unilateral steps over the internationally recognized Kashmir dispute, which would ultimately pave the way for freedom of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

Addressing the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day, the prime minister said if Modi could not step back his policies of racism and nationalism in the form of Hindutva would wreck havoc upon India.

"The jinni of racism and nationalism when came out of bottle it always wrecked destruction and spilled bloodshed," he said, and referred to the genocide in Rwanda, of Jews in Germany and the Muslims in Myanmar. In Karachi, he lamented, ethnic differences were created in the past, leading to killing of hundreds of people.

The prime minister said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), an extremist organization in India, had a philosophy directly inspired from Hitler's Nazi as its founding father R S Golwalkar had great admiration for that philosophy.

The organization, he said, had documented planning over ethnic cleansing of the Muslims in India. Even other minorities were not spared as evident from enactment of two most controversial citizenship pieces of legislation, he added.

The prime minister said the world was now acknowledging the destruction towards India was heading.

He said Modi's steps had provided an opportunity to them to highlight the IOJ&K more fervently at the global fora. The world community, which was not realizing the scale of worst inhuman atrocities being perpetrated against the innocent Kashmiris, had now started criticizing India and expressing concerns over the human rights violations and lockdown of 8 million Kashmiris, he added.

AJK president and prime minister were also present during the proceedings.

Imran Khan said the Bharatiya Janata Party's election campaigns were based upon Pakistan bashing in which sentiments for Hindutva were whipped. But the world had understood the perilous situation as the Indian intellectuals were also raising their voices as they had also grasped the situation in India.

/More

Related Topics

Karachi Election Assembly Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister World Narendra Modi Germany Jammu Myanmar Rwanda Adolf Hitler Azad Jammu And Kashmir Citizenship Muslim Jew From Million

Recent Stories

Barca, Real, Bayern, Inter and Arsenal join stella ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistani youth turning increasingly sensitive tow ..

1 minute ago

HEC, US Varsities Discuss Admission, Placement of ..

2 minutes ago

Hamburg court rules against school niqab and burqa ..

2 minutes ago

Firm belief is Kashmir will be free: Imran Khan

20 minutes ago

Ahmed Zeb wins Kashmir Day Cycle Race

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.