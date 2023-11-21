Open Menu

Modi’s Hindutva Regime Grilled For Maltreating Kashmiri Detainees In Jails

Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2023 | 11:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has lashed out at the Hindutva-led Indian regime for pro-longing illegal detention of Hurriyat leaders and activists in jails, on one pretext or another.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said the way the Kashmiri political prisoners, the prisoners of conscience, are treated in Indian jails has no parallel in human history, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Scores of aged leaders and activists, he added, have been suffering from multiple ailments but are not provided necessary medical treatment.

The spokesman hailed the steadfastness of incarcerated APHC Chairman Masarrat Aalam Butt, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Asiya Andrabi, Nayeem Ahmed Khan and thousands of other detainees languishing in Tihar, Agra, Jodhpur, Karnal and other Indian jails for the only ‘crime’ of demanding the right to self-determination as promised by the United Nations Security Council.

The statement said that life has become a nightmare for the Kashmiri people living under a ruthless Indian establishment while under a system of impunity laws, India has enforced militarized governance and used its dreaded probe agencies like NIA, ED, and SIA as a weapon to muzzle Kashmiris genuine demand of right to self-determination.

The spokesman expressing serious concern over the continued cordon and search operations and house raids said that India has snatched every right including the right to live of the Kashmiris, and its puppet Hindutva regime is suppressing all dissenting voices in IIOJK with brute force.

The worst and most feared situation added more to the worries of the Kashmiri people since RSS-inspired RR Swain became the territory’s police chief whose anti-Kashmir and anti-Muslim agendas are reflective of his Hindutva mindset.

The APHC spokesman urged the United Nations Council for Human Rights, Amnesty International, Asia Watch and International Committee of the Red Cross to impress upon India to allow them to take on the spot account of the pathetic conditions of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists.

