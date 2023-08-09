Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2023 | 07:17 PM

Punjab Arts Council (PAC) on Wednesday organized an Islamic calligraphy exhibition of Mofaz Alam's work in which more than 50 calligraphies were displayed in the exhibition

Famous calligrapher Rasheed Butt was the chief guest on the occasion.

Addressing the participants, Rasheed Butt said that Islamic calligraphy has a very close relationship with the Quran.

Quranic verses and surahs are well used in this calligraphy style. It was a miracle of the Quran that Muslims were showing a pure art like Islamic calligraphy.

Butt said that today's young generation were entering the field of painting with critical thinking.

PAC's promotion of the calligraphy art was commendable, he added.

Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmad said that writing, reading and listening to the Holy Quran was a source of pride for Muslims.

"Allah Almighty has hidden the solution of all the problems of this world and the hereafter in the Book of Allah, which can only be used by people who are thoughtful and read the Holy Quran."He said that Mofaz Alam has beautifully painted the verses of the Holy Quran on the canvas which was indeed a gift from the creator, he added.

