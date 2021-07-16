MoHR holds workshop for Lahore police on children related laws

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Ministry of Human Rights held an awareness-raising and sensitization workshop on laws related to child abuse and transgenders for Lahore Police at the Police Training College, Chung, Lahore.

Around 30 Police representatives from different offices of Lahore Police participated in this session, said a press release issued here on Friday.

Addressing the occasion, the Joint Secretary, Ministry of Human Rights, Dr. Akhtar Abbas said that Ministry of Human Right's commitment to ensure the protection of Human Rights especially the rights of children, women and transgender persons is in line with Pakistan's constitutional and international obligations.

"Apart from introducing landmark legislation, Ministry of Human Rights is also playing its role in capacity building and awareness-raising of relevant stakeholders with respect to these laws so that Human Rights violations can be prevented", he said.

It is intolerable that in the year 2021, children and transgender persons still have to live in an unsafe and exploitative environment and frequently face abuse.

Encouraging the efforts of the Ministry of Human Rights for arranging this session, DIG/Commandant, Ahmed Jamal-ur-Rehman, Police Training College, Lahore said such informative sessions should be held by the Ministry more often to raise awareness among Police officers about newly enacted laws as they help them in the field.

Chief Law Instructor of the Police training college, DSP Muntazir Mehdi Kazmi during his welcome address said that police is one of the most significant institutions that works for the protection of the people, therefore, it is necessary to engage them in awareness-raising and sensitization programmes.

The workshop was focused on two main legislations i.e. Zainab Alert Response and Recovery Act 2020, and Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act 2018.

The participants were also informed about Government's Redressal Mechanism that is in place in Punjab, especially Regional Directorate of Human Rights in Lahore, that provides referral to the survivors of Human Rights violations in Punjab.