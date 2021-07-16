UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoHR Holds Workshop For Lahore Police On Children Related Laws

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 01:00 PM

MoHR holds workshop for Lahore police on children related laws

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Ministry of Human Rights held an awareness-raising and sensitization workshop on laws related to child abuse and transgenders for Lahore Police at the Police Training College, Chung, Lahore.

Around 30 Police representatives from different offices of Lahore Police participated in this session, said a press release issued here on Friday.

Addressing the occasion, the Joint Secretary, Ministry of Human Rights, Dr. Akhtar Abbas said that Ministry of Human Right's commitment to ensure the protection of Human Rights especially the rights of children, women and transgender persons is in line with Pakistan's constitutional and international obligations.

"Apart from introducing landmark legislation, Ministry of Human Rights is also playing its role in capacity building and awareness-raising of relevant stakeholders with respect to these laws so that Human Rights violations can be prevented", he said.

It is intolerable that in the year 2021, children and transgender persons still have to live in an unsafe and exploitative environment and frequently face abuse.

Encouraging the efforts of the Ministry of Human Rights for arranging this session, DIG/Commandant, Ahmed Jamal-ur-Rehman, Police Training College, Lahore said such informative sessions should be held by the Ministry more often to raise awareness among Police officers about newly enacted laws as they help them in the field.

Chief Law Instructor of the Police training college, DSP Muntazir Mehdi Kazmi during his welcome address said that police is one of the most significant institutions that works for the protection of the people, therefore, it is necessary to engage them in awareness-raising and sensitization programmes.

The workshop was focused on two main legislations i.e. Zainab Alert Response and Recovery Act 2020, and Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act 2018.

The participants were also informed about Government's Redressal Mechanism that is in place in Punjab, especially Regional Directorate of Human Rights in Lahore, that provides referral to the survivors of Human Rights violations in Punjab.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Police Punjab Alert Women 2018 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza get Golden Visa

42 minutes ago

All efforts to be made to probe Dasu incident, PM ..

56 minutes ago

U Microfinance Bank Limited and Kashf Foundation J ..

2 hours ago

HBL wins “Best Bank in Pakistan 2021” award by ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 16, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.