MoHR to celebrate 'World Elder Abuse Awareness Day'

Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR), and HelpAge International collaborated to Celebrate World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD) 2023, here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR), and HelpAge International collaborated to Celebrate World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD) 2023, here on Thursday.

The event included a seminar and the creation of a signature wall of pledges aimed at curbing and denouncing elder abuse. Distinguished speakers, including renowned experts and esteemed government officials, shed light on the causes, issues, and challenges associated with elder abuse in Pakistan.

The seminar, held at a local hotel in Islamabad, was attended by a diverse audience comprised of representatives from the United Nations, international non-governmental organizations (INGOs), local non-governmental organizations (NGOs), academia, retired bureaucrats, and members of the media. The event served as an important platform for key stakeholders to unite in their commitment to eradicating elder abuse from society.

Guest speakers at the seminar included Dr. Shakira Huma Siddique, Head of Psychology at the National University of Modern Languages; Rana Muhammad Shahid, Director of the Social Welfare Department, Rawalpindi; Shaukat Piracha, Senior Anchor Person at AAJ TV; Nilofer, Deputy Regional Head of the Employees' Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) in the Islamabad region; Rana Tariq Ali, Deputy Director Social Welfare, MoHR; and Dr. Ch. Muhammad Afzal, Advisor to the Ministry of Planning, Development & Special Initiatives.

During the seminar, these esteemed individuals shared their valuable insights and knowledge on the subject of elder abuse, shedding light on the underlying causes and addressing the challenges faced in Pakistan. Their contributions served to raise awareness and foster a deeper understanding of the issue among the attendees.

Abdul Sattar, Director General (Social Welfare) MoHR, graced the event as the chief guest. He commended the efforts of the speakers and awarded them appreciation shields in recognition of their contributions towards combating elder abuse. Furthermore, he announced a significant step forward in the Ministry's commitment to addressing elder abuse, stating that the MoHR will now accept complaints related to elder abuse cases and the ICT Senior Citizens Act 2021 through its dedicated helpline, 1099.

A highlight of the event was the creation of a signature wall where attendees were invited to sign a pledge denouncing elder abuse. The symbolic act demonstrated the collective commitment to safeguarding the rights and well-being of older people across the country.

The Ministry of Human Rights and HelpAge International express their gratitude to all participants, guests, and partners for their valuable contributions in making the event a resounding success. Together, they will continue working tirelessly to raise awareness, strengthen legal protections, and ensure a dignified and safe environment for older people in Pakistan.

For media inquiries and further information, please contact: Name: (Mr. Rana Tariq Ali) Organization: Ministry of Human Rights Email: (ranatariqali66@gmail.com) Phone: (03005392469)About Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR): The Ministry of Human Rights is a government entity committed to safeguarding and promoting human rights in Pakistan. Through legislation, policy development, and awareness campaigns, the MoHR works towards creating a society where all individuals are respected, protected, and empowered.