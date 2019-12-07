Mohsin Aziz chairs meeting to review Colliers problems in Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Standing Committee on Petroleum's Chairman Mohsin Aziz chaired a meeting to review the facilities being provided to mines' workers in Balochistan here at Civil Secretariat

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :Standing Committee on Petroleum's Chairman Mohsin Aziz chaired a meeting to review the facilities being provided to mines' workers in Balochistan here at Civil Secretariat.

Standing committee's members Senator Mir Muhammad Kabir Muhammad Shahi, Senator Salahuddin Tramzi, Senator Muhammad Yaqoob Khan Nasar, Senator Behr Mand�Tangi, Senator Taj Muhammad Afredi, Senator Shamim�Afridi, Senator Sarfraz Bugti, Senator Naseebullah Bazai, General Manager Sui Southern�GasCompany�Quetta�Madni Siddiqui, Secretary�Labour�and Manpower of�GovernmentBalochistan�Bashir Ahmed Bazai, Additional Secretary Mines and Mineral Jhangir Khan Kakar, owners of Coalmines companies including�Yahya Khan�Nasar, Mir Behroz Reki, Labourers' leader Usman Ali, Sultan Khan and others attended the meeting, said press released issued here on Saturday.

Addressing the meeting, Senator Mohsin Aziz said, "we have come to�Quetta�to review the problems being faced by mines workers." He also expressed resentment over non registration of workers, saying that only four percent miners were registered in Coalmines Companies who were working inside the coalmine and it was responsibility of the provincial�government�and owners of mines companies to ensure registration of workers.

"Measures should be taken to provide training to miners in order to save them during any untoward situation inside coalmine", he said, adding payment of compensation to victims who�died�in different incidents during mining should be ensured in three months.

Provincial Secretary�Labour�& Manpower Bashir Ahmed Bazai, Additional Secretary Mines and Mineral Jhangir Kakar and Chief Inspector briefed the Standing Committee on Petroleum during a meeting in detail.

They said the provincial�government�was taking serious steps to ensure welfare of labourers, adding thousands of workers had been trained regarding their work in mines by the�government.

Meanwhile, Sui Southern�Gas�Company�(SSGC)�Quetta's General Manager Madani Siddiqi also gave briefing to the meeting, saying some areas were facing low�gas�pressures due to nonpayment of bills and�gas�pilferage but Sui Southern�GasCompany�was trying to improve�gas�pressures in�Quetta,�Mastung�and�Kalat.

On the occasion, Senator Mir Kabir Muhammad Shahi said temperature in�Kalat�was dropped at freezing point, but due to low�gas�pressure people there were facing a lot of problems.

Senator Sarfraz Bugti said people were deprived of�gas�supply in various areas of�Dera Bugti, while�gas�from�the area had reached various parts of the country.

Chairman Senator Mohsin Aziz summoned�PPL�and�SSGC�officials to ensure their presence in next meeting of the committee after 20 days to review�Dera Bugti�related problems and other issues of province.