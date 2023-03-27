Mohsin Leghari takes oath

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :The newly elected legislator of Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Mohsin Khan Leghari on Monday took oath as Member of the National Assembly.

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf administered the oath from the member.

Later, he signed the roll of members as required by the rules.

It is pertinent to mention here that, PTI candidate Muhammad Mohsin Khan Leghari has won the by-election from the National Assembly;s constituency NA-193 Rajanpur-I.

Mohsin Leghari had bagged 90,392 votes followed by PML-N candidate Ammar Ahmed Khan Leghari with 55,218 votes.

The seat was vacated after former PTI MNA Sardar Jafar Khan Leghari had passed away on December 31, 2022 after a prolonged illness.