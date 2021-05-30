UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohsin Leghari Urges IRSA To Depute Neutral Empires

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 11:00 PM

Mohsin Leghari urges IRSA to depute neutral empires

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Irrigation Minister Mohsin Khan Leghari has urged the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) to depute neutral empires at water inflow and outflow points in Punjab and Sindh to obtain accurate data.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, he said, "Punjab has also a right on Indus River like that of Sindh.

" He said that yesterday night Sindh officials conducted raids on barrages in Punjab and as per their certified report Punjab's statistics in this regard were proved correct.

Mohsin Khan Leghari appealed the Sindh to ensure participation of Sindh representatives in IRSA's meeting.

He said that delay in meeting would result in intensifying water problem.

Construction of new water storage would benefit Sindh at maximum, he added.

Related Topics

Sindh Punjab Water Mohsin Khan Sunday

Recent Stories

Global cybersecurity experts to discuss cross-bord ..

51 minutes ago

Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival connects 80, ..

1 hour ago

NCEMA, GCC Emergency Management Center, discuss pr ..

1 hour ago

UAE-Egypt&#039;s land forces conclude Zayed 3 join ..

2 hours ago

Year of the 50th Fellowship Programme opens for ap ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Press Club announces key recommendations of ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.