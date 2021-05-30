Mohsin Leghari urges IRSA to depute neutral empires

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Irrigation Minister Mohsin Khan Leghari has urged the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) to depute neutral empires at water inflow and outflow points in Punjab and Sindh to obtain accurate data.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, he said, "Punjab has also a right on Indus River like that of Sindh.

" He said that yesterday night Sindh officials conducted raids on barrages in Punjab and as per their certified report Punjab's statistics in this regard were proved correct.

Mohsin Khan Leghari appealed the Sindh to ensure participation of Sindh representatives in IRSA's meeting.

He said that delay in meeting would result in intensifying water problem.

Construction of new water storage would benefit Sindh at maximum, he added.