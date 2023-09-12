Open Menu

Mohsin Naqvi Reviews Health Facilities In Muzaffargarh's Hospital

Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Mohsin Naqvi reviews health facilities in Muzaffargarh's hospital

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi reviewed multiple health facilities being provided at Tayyab Erdogan Hospital while paying a visit to Muzaffargarh here Tuesday. He inquired about patients' health, followed by treatments offered on the spot in the hospital.

He inspected dialysis, operation theaters, the ICU, and the CCU, among other departments. The Caretaker Chief Minister directed the capacity of the dialysis units to be increased in view of the increasing number of patients. He assured me of all-out cooperation on his behalf in the requisite fields of health here.

Naqvi expressed satisfaction with the performance of the hospital's administration, unlike Nishtar Hospital Multan, for extending good facilities within the hospital's premises.

On this occasion, the caretaker CM called on an elderly woman on his way and inquired about any issues facing the hospital.

He instructed the concerned hospital staff to address the woman's issues right away after talking with her.

Later, the CM moved to the site of Muzaffargarh Industrial Estate. He got a briefing on the project. He ordered that the project be kicked off as soon as possible to help out people residing locally.

