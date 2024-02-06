Open Menu

Mohsin Naqvi Visits Kartarpur Corridor

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2024 | 08:04 PM

Mohsin Naqvi visits Kartarpur Corridor

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday visited the Kartarpur Corridor and explored various artifacts related to Baba Gurunanak Dev Ji

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday visited the Kartarpur Corridor and explored various artifacts related to Baba Gurunanak Dev Ji.

Provincial ministers, Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, and senior officers, also accompanied the CM. They were received and warmly welcomed by prominent members of the Sikh community at Gurudwara Sahib, said a handout issued here.

During his visit, the chief minister received a briefing on Gurdwara Sahib Kartarpur and participated in the prayer ceremony, also taking time to observe the historical well. He was honored and presented with a 'kirpan', and interacted with members of the Sikh community from India, including Lalila Agarwal from Delhi, who expressed gratitude for the facilities provided to the Sikh community in Punjab.

Posing for photographs with the Sikh community, the CM extended compassion towards a special person, engaging in a lengthy conversation.

He made a special visit to the 'Langar Hall', where he dined with the Sikh community, commending the quality of the food and personally rewarding the cooks.

Expressing appreciation for the arrangements at Gurdwara Sahib and visiting Zero Point, Naqvi emphasized the government's commitment to providing top-notch facilities for Sikh pilgrims. He reiterated the desire to facilitate visa acquisition for Sikh pilgrims, aiming to ensure their unhindered access to their holy places in Pakistan.

Stressing Pakistan's ethos of love and peace, Naqvi urged the Sikh community to convey this message to India, encouraging a daily influx of Sikh pilgrims to Gurdwara. He affirmed Pakistan's commitment to treating followers of all religions with respect.

Provincial ministers Dr. Javed Akram, Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Bilal Afzal, Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, Secretary Health, Secretary Communication and Works, Commissioner Gujranwala, and other officials were present.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Delhi Chief Minister Police Punjab Visit Gujranwala Nasir Visa Prayer All From Government Love Kartarpur Corridor

Recent Stories

Flag march hold in Nawabshah for general election

Flag march hold in Nawabshah for general election

4 minutes ago
 Harry jets in as King Charles's cancer 'caught ear ..

Harry jets in as King Charles's cancer 'caught early'

4 minutes ago
 LESCO detects electricity pilferers in Shalimar Di ..

LESCO detects electricity pilferers in Shalimar Division

4 minutes ago
 927,972 registered voters in district Abbottabad s ..

927,972 registered voters in district Abbottabad set to exercise democratic righ ..

4 minutes ago
 ECP regional office establishes 2,860 polling stat ..

ECP regional office establishes 2,860 polling stations for 8 districts of Hazara ..

4 minutes ago
 LESCO (Lahore Electric Supply Company) officer pas ..

LESCO (Lahore Electric Supply Company) officer passes away

10 minutes ago
CM once again reviews police deployment at sensiti ..

CM once again reviews police deployment at sensitive polling stations

9 minutes ago
 Secretary Excise for eliminating drugs in KP

Secretary Excise for eliminating drugs in KP

10 minutes ago
 Elections-2024: PLF takes out rally to get maximum ..

Elections-2024: PLF takes out rally to get maximum support for Yusuf Raza Gilani

10 minutes ago
 SBP announces public holiday on February 8

SBP announces public holiday on February 8

9 minutes ago
 DC imposes section 144 in Khairpur

DC imposes section 144 in Khairpur

10 minutes ago
 Closing ceremony of XI Cohort of NFDP-2023 held

Closing ceremony of XI Cohort of NFDP-2023 held

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan