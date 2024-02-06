Mohsin Naqvi Visits Kartarpur Corridor
Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2024 | 08:04 PM
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday visited the Kartarpur Corridor and explored various artifacts related to Baba Gurunanak Dev Ji
Provincial ministers, Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, and senior officers, also accompanied the CM. They were received and warmly welcomed by prominent members of the Sikh community at Gurudwara Sahib, said a handout issued here.
During his visit, the chief minister received a briefing on Gurdwara Sahib Kartarpur and participated in the prayer ceremony, also taking time to observe the historical well. He was honored and presented with a 'kirpan', and interacted with members of the Sikh community from India, including Lalila Agarwal from Delhi, who expressed gratitude for the facilities provided to the Sikh community in Punjab.
Posing for photographs with the Sikh community, the CM extended compassion towards a special person, engaging in a lengthy conversation.
He made a special visit to the 'Langar Hall', where he dined with the Sikh community, commending the quality of the food and personally rewarding the cooks.
Expressing appreciation for the arrangements at Gurdwara Sahib and visiting Zero Point, Naqvi emphasized the government's commitment to providing top-notch facilities for Sikh pilgrims. He reiterated the desire to facilitate visa acquisition for Sikh pilgrims, aiming to ensure their unhindered access to their holy places in Pakistan.
Stressing Pakistan's ethos of love and peace, Naqvi urged the Sikh community to convey this message to India, encouraging a daily influx of Sikh pilgrims to Gurdwara. He affirmed Pakistan's commitment to treating followers of all religions with respect.
Provincial ministers Dr. Javed Akram, Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Bilal Afzal, Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, Secretary Health, Secretary Communication and Works, Commissioner Gujranwala, and other officials were present.
