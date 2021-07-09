'Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah' remembered on her 54th death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :The nation celebrated 54th death anniversary of Madr-e-Millat 'Fatima Jinnah, the younger sister of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah by paying rich tribute to the mother of the nation who rendered unforgettable political and humanitarian services for the country.

Fatima Jinnah is referred to as the Madar-e-Millat or Mother of the Nation for her dynamic role in the Pakistan freedom movement.

Fatima Jinnah had passed away on July 9, 1967 in Karachi soon after spearheading an election campaign in both the eastern and western wings of the country.

She was born on 30th July 1893 and Jinnah had seven siblings. Mohammad Ali Jinnah was the eldest one in the family.

Today, 54 years after her tragic death, the iron lady is still remembered for her passionate support for civil rights and devoted struggle towards the Pakistan Movement, Electronic channels reported.

Mohammad Ali Jinnah was deeply affected after his wife's death in 1929, so Fatima Jinnah worked side by side with Mohammad Ali Jinnah and gathered the women of sub-continent on one platform which made the struggle for achieving a separate state of Muslims easier.

She was the closest to Muhammad Ali Jinnah who became her guardian upon the death of their father in 1901. She played an important role in the Pakistan Movement, supporting the two-nation theory and strongly opposing the British Raj.

After the independence of Pakistan, she co-founded the Pakistan Women's Association which played an integral role in the settlement of the women migrants in the newly formed country.

She returned to the political forefront to contest the 1964 elections at the age of 71 against Ayub Khan but was defeated unfortunately.

Fatima died in Karachi at the age of 71. Though her cause of death is attributed to heart failure.

Fatima Jinnah remains popular and is considered as one of the greatest female figures in Pakistan's history. She was laid to rest next to her brother at Mazar-e-Quaid.

Women activists, political leaders and famous media personalities took to social media to remember Pakistan's Mader-e Millat (Mother of the Nation).