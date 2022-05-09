UrduPoint.com

Monitoring Teams Of P&D Visits Development Sites

Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Monitoring teams of P&D visits development sites

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is working on strengthening and improving existing government Fruit Nursery Farms.

Team of Monitoring and Evaluation(Mardan Division), Planning and Development, along with a staff of the Agriculture Department visited a Nursery Farm in Charbagh District Swabi and checked progress.

The review and monitoring team of the Planning and Development Department of KP is continuously monitoring the ongoing development projects to maintain the quality. In this regard, the supervision team of the Mardan Division inspected the construction work of the Government Higher Secondary school Shaftal Banda in the Mardan District.

The team reviewed the progress of the ongoing scheme and issued instructions.

Similarly, the Monitoring and Evaluation Team of Planning and Development Department visited the ongoing scheme GHS Pagori in Shangla District which is now being upgraded to Higher Secondary level. The project is one of fifty high schools that are working on higher secondary level upgrades. The team reviewed the financial and physical progress of the project.

