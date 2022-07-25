UrduPoint.com

Monsoon Plantation Drive In Malakand; 2.8mln Saplings To Be Planted

Muhammad Irfan Published July 25, 2022 | 07:48 PM

Monsoon plantation drive in Malakand; 2.8mln saplings to be planted

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Public Health Shakil Khan on Monday inaugurated monsoon plantation drive here by planting a sapling at district headquarters hospital Batkhela

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Public Health Shakil Khan on Monday inaugurated monsoon plantation drive here by planting a sapling at district headquarters hospital Batkhela.

Talking to media, he said that plantation was imperative to counter the environmental challenges, adding that during the monsoon plantation drive as many as 2.

8million saplings would be planted in three Tehsils of district Malakand.

He urged general public to participate in the campaign while considering it a national cause. Officials of forest, health and district administration departments were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Malakand Media

Recent Stories

Ten more tested positives with coronavirus in RWP

Ten more tested positives with coronavirus in RWP

38 seconds ago
 Police arrest seven for possessing illegal weapons ..

Police arrest seven for possessing illegal weapons

39 seconds ago
 Additional SP visits flood affected areas in Parow ..

Additional SP visits flood affected areas in Parowa tehsil

41 seconds ago
 Five drug dealers arrested during crackdown

Five drug dealers arrested during crackdown

42 seconds ago
 Police launch search operations in different areas ..

Police launch search operations in different areas to net lawbreakers

44 seconds ago
 CDA operationalizes 18 more water filtration plant ..

CDA operationalizes 18 more water filtration plants

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.