Monsoon plantation drive in Malakand; 2.8mln saplings to be planted

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Public Health Shakil Khan on Monday inaugurated monsoon plantation drive here by planting a sapling at district headquarters hospital Batkhela.

Talking to media, he said that plantation was imperative to counter the environmental challenges, adding that during the monsoon plantation drive as many as 2.

8million saplings would be planted in three Tehsils of district Malakand.

He urged general public to participate in the campaign while considering it a national cause. Officials of forest, health and district administration departments were also present on the occasion.