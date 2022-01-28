Month long special cleanliness drive launched in Multan

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan on Friday inaugurated the 'Month of cleanliness' drive here at Ghanta Ghar chowk

Multan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan on Friday inaugurated the 'Month of cleanliness' drive here at Ghanta Ghar chowk.

The month-long cleanliness drive has been started across the province including Multan on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

The awareness rally led by DC Amir Karim Khan and MWMC CEO Muhammad Farooq Dogar was also taken out at Ghanta Ghar chowk in which large number of company workers participated.

The MWMC launched grand cleanliness operation at Ghanta Ghar chowk and surrounding areas.

Speaking on this occasion, the deputy commissioner said that all arrangements have been made to make the month of cleanliness drive a success and added that he every area of the entire district including rural, urban areas, parks and green belts will also be cleaned.

Amir said the exemplary cleanliness of public places, 'Masajid' and worship places of minorities will also be done.

The prizes would also be given to officials of the districts in the province over better performance.

He informed that control room for citizens' complaints about cleanliness has been set up and people could contact on helpline 1139 for cleanliness.

MWMC CEO Muhammad Farooq Dogar said that over 1900 workers and 134 vehicles have been deployed in the field to make the campaign successful as zero waste target has been set in three union councils on daily basis during the drive.

He urged the citizens to cooperate with the company in keeping Multan clean and place the garbage outside of their homes early in the morning.

Likewise, shopkeepers should clean the shop at night and keep the garbage outside their shops and people should avoid throwing debris of buildings on roads.