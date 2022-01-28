UrduPoint.com

Month Long Special Cleanliness Drive Launched In Multan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2022 | 04:18 PM

Month long special cleanliness drive launched in Multan

Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan on Friday inaugurated the 'Month of cleanliness' drive here at Ghanta Ghar chowk

Multan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan on Friday inaugurated the 'Month of cleanliness' drive here at Ghanta Ghar chowk.

The month-long cleanliness drive has been started across the province including Multan on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

The awareness rally led by DC Amir Karim Khan and MWMC CEO Muhammad Farooq Dogar was also taken out at Ghanta Ghar chowk in which large number of company workers participated.

The MWMC launched grand cleanliness operation at Ghanta Ghar chowk and surrounding areas.

Speaking on this occasion, the deputy commissioner said that all arrangements have been made to make the month of cleanliness drive a success and added that he every area of the entire district including rural, urban areas, parks and green belts will also be cleaned.

Amir said the exemplary cleanliness of public places, 'Masajid' and worship places of minorities will also be done.

The prizes would also be given to officials of the districts in the province over better performance.

He informed that control room for citizens' complaints about cleanliness has been set up and people could contact on helpline 1139 for cleanliness.

MWMC CEO Muhammad Farooq Dogar said that over 1900 workers and 134 vehicles have been deployed in the field to make the campaign successful as zero waste target has been set in three union councils on daily basis during the drive.

He urged the citizens to cooperate with the company in keeping Multan clean and place the garbage outside of their homes early in the morning.

Likewise, shopkeepers should clean the shop at night and keep the garbage outside their shops and people should avoid throwing debris of buildings on roads.

Related Topics

Multan Chief Minister Punjab Company Vehicles All Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Endangered pangolins revive in Margalla Hills Nati ..

Endangered pangolins revive in Margalla Hills National Park

46 seconds ago
 NCOC extends existing NPIs till 15 Feb

NCOC extends existing NPIs till 15 Feb

49 seconds ago
 Governor Shah Farman condoles over Hafiz Sanaullah ..

Governor Shah Farman condoles over Hafiz Sanaullah demise

51 seconds ago
 Alhamra to present new programs during spring

Alhamra to present new programs during spring

7 minutes ago
 Prioritised assistance to Afghans need of the hour ..

Prioritised assistance to Afghans need of the hour: PA Speaker

7 minutes ago
 JUI-F leaders grieved over death of senior journal ..

JUI-F leaders grieved over death of senior journalist, Hafiz Sanaullah

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>