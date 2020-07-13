Moon Observatory to be set up in Islamabad, says Fawad Chaudary

(@fidahassanain)

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary says the observatory will lessen the burden on Ruet-e-Hilal Committee when it comes to moon-sighting.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 13th, 2020) A moon observatory would be set up in Islamabad before next Eid, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary said here on Monday.

Fawad Chaudhary said that the observatory would lessen the burden on Ruet-e-Hilal Committee when it came to moon-sighting.

He expressed these views while addressing an event held in connection with production of drones to target locusts.

The minister said that he would suggest to the provinces to spend a little bit of their budget on science and technology. He went on to say that they could set up moon observatories of their own if the provinces were in favour of the idea.

He also highlighted the ministry’s achievement, pointing out that when the COVID-19 pandemic happened in Pakistan the country was not manufacturing anything.

“We are now manufacturing ventilators, protective gear and N-95 masks,” the minister said, adding that they granted permission to three more companies to manufacture ventilators.

“We will be able to export ventilators with four companies,” said Fawad Chaudhary. Private Company CEO Dr. Suleman was also present there who said that the drones would be given to NDMA t fight locusts in the country.

“The ministry has recently tasks us to manufacture drones,” said Dr. Suleman. These drones, he added, could not only be used to spray disinfectants but also map areas.

The drones would be able to carry 16 kgs of chemicals, he added.