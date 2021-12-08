More LNG available for power sector: Hammad Azhar

UrduPoint.com

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Wednesday said power sector has more LNG available for it than it was drawing as per merit order

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Wednesday said power sector has more LNG available for it than it was drawing as per merit order.

"Fertilizer plants that are normally shut due to non-supply during winters enjoying uninterrupted supply this year.

Export sector is also getting stable supply," he tweeted.

He said domestic consumers that received gas from mostly local gas reserves have faced pressure problems in winters since last many years.

The government has announced the Winter Electricity package for them in order to incentivise them to shift to electrical appliances for heating, he said.

