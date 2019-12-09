More recoveries likely soon:Deputy Chairman NAB

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Hussain Asghar said that steps were underway to bring back looted money from England as well as some other countries in near future.

He was talking to media while leading a walk held in connection with International Anti Corruption Day here on Monday.

"NAB recovered billion of rupees from corrupt elements", he said, adding that the incumbent government strongly believed in complete elimination of corruption from the country.

Responding to a question, he said the country has improved its international index in terms of minimizing corruption.

He highlighted that strict action would be taken against the corrupt elements in different government departments in near future.

Deputy Chairman NAB maintained that many corrupt elements had been put behind the bars.

The walk was attended by hundreds of students from different schools.The participants carried banners and placards inscribed with slogans against corruption.

The walk started from Multan Tea House and concluded at Arts Council chowk.