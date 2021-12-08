More than 100 kites confiscated, two held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :On the directives of Inspector General Police IGP, Police carried out an operation and confiscated more than 100 kites following arrest of two kite seller here on Wednesday.

According to police spokesman, Rata Amral police raided and held kite seller namely Siraj nad Muhammad Wakeel and confiscated 132 kites from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against under kite flying act and started investigation. City Police Officer CPO Athar Ismail said strict action would be taken against the kite flying and said that no one would be allowed to violate rule of law.

He said that Station House Officer would be responsible of kite flying in their beats.

He directed the policemen to launch action against the violators without any discrimination.