UrduPoint.com

More Than 100 Kites Confiscated, Two Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 11:07 PM

More than 100 kites confiscated, two held

On the directives of Inspector General Police IGP, Police carried out an operation and confiscated more than 100 kites following arrest of two kite seller here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :On the directives of Inspector General Police IGP, Police carried out an operation and confiscated more than 100 kites following arrest of two kite seller here on Wednesday.

According to police spokesman, Rata Amral police raided and held kite seller namely Siraj nad Muhammad Wakeel and confiscated 132 kites from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against under kite flying act and started investigation. City Police Officer CPO Athar Ismail said strict action would be taken against the kite flying and said that no one would be allowed to violate rule of law.

He said that Station House Officer would be responsible of kite flying in their beats.

He directed the policemen to launch action against the violators without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Police Namibian Dollar From

Recent Stories

UAE, Saudi Arabia stress keenness to enhance strat ..

UAE, Saudi Arabia stress keenness to enhance strategic cooperation: Joint Statem ..

11 minutes ago
 Shurooq launches 1.5-km Khorfakkan Beach expansion ..

Shurooq launches 1.5-km Khorfakkan Beach expansion project

26 minutes ago
 Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive to prove a landmark for ..

Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive to prove a landmark for youth: Zartaj Gul

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan intends to expand bilateral ties with U.S ..

Pakistan intends to expand bilateral ties with U.S.: FO Spokesperson

3 minutes ago
 Naval chief condoles Indian CDS demise amid helico ..

Naval chief condoles Indian CDS demise amid helicopter crash

3 minutes ago
 UK PM vows 'disciplinary action' into lockdown par ..

UK PM vows 'disciplinary action' into lockdown party claims

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.