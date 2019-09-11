UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Than 7000 Police Personnel Performed Duty On Youm-e-Ashur: RPO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 04:14 PM

More than 7000 police personnel performed duty on Youm-e-Ashur: RPO

Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Imran Mehmood has said that more than 7000 police officers and personnel and other security departments helped in maintaining peace during Ahsura of Moharam-ul-Haram

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Imran Mehmood has said that more than 7000 police officers and personnel and other security departments helped in maintaining peace during Ahsura of Moharam-ul-Haram.

In a press briefing, he told that 207 processions were taken out and 84 Majalis were held on Youm-e-Ashur.

He told that more than 2500 police personnel provided security cover to 112 processions and 33 Majalis held in Bahawalpur district. He said that more than 2000 police personnel were deployed at 20 processions and 36 Majalis in Bahawalnagar district.

He further told that more than 2000 police officers and personnel performed duties at 72 processions and 14 Majalis in Rahim Yar Khan district. He told that 342 CCTV cameras, more than 1000 metal detectors and 32 walkthrough gates were used at processions and Majalis for security purposes in Bahawalpur division.

Related Topics

Police Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Bahawalnagar

Recent Stories

Ukrainian President Abolishes Parliamentary Immuni ..

1 minute ago

9/11 First Responders Face Rare Diseases, No Accou ..

1 minute ago

Office of Venezuela's PDVSA Oil Company Opened in ..

2 minutes ago

Services trade deficit contracts over 29.34%

2 minutes ago

President Dr Arif Alvi stresses use of modern tech ..

2 minutes ago

Putin to Hold Talks With Netanyahu on September 12 ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.