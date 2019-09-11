More than 7000 police personnel performed duty on Youm-e-Ashur: RPO

(@FahadShabbir)

Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Imran Mehmood has said that more than 7000 police officers and personnel and other security departments helped in maintaining peace during Ahsura of Moharam-ul-Haram

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Imran Mehmood has said that more than 7000 police officers and personnel and other security departments helped in maintaining peace during Ahsura of Moharam-ul-Haram.

In a press briefing, he told that 207 processions were taken out and 84 Majalis were held on Youm-e-Ashur.

He told that more than 2500 police personnel provided security cover to 112 processions and 33 Majalis held in Bahawalpur district. He said that more than 2000 police personnel were deployed at 20 processions and 36 Majalis in Bahawalnagar district.

He further told that more than 2000 police officers and personnel performed duties at 72 processions and 14 Majalis in Rahim Yar Khan district. He told that 342 CCTV cameras, more than 1000 metal detectors and 32 walkthrough gates were used at processions and Majalis for security purposes in Bahawalpur division.