Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, more than half Pakistanis (53%) believe that individuals/households themselves should be responsible for keeping neighborhoods clean; only 13% think it is the government’s responsibility.

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Who do you think should be responsible for keeping neighborhoods clean?” In response, 53% said individuals themselves, 19% said community leaders, 15% said the local community and 13% said the federal/provincial government.