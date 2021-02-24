More than one person were involved in escaping Ishan Ullah Ihsan: DG ISPR

(@fidahassanain)

DG ISPR Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar says that accused have been charged, proceedings initiated against them and soon an important news will be shared with the media.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 24th, 2020) Inter-Services Public Relation (ISPR) Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar said that more than one person were involved in helping Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan's (TTP) former Spokesperson Ihsan Ullah Ihsan to escape from the "custody".

The DG ISPR said that the people involved in helping Ihsan Ullah Ihsan were charged and proceedings were initiated against them.

He expressed these views while talking to foreign journalists on Wednesday.

However, General Iftikhar said that they could not tell the details of how many people were involved in this crime.

“We'll share important development about this case soon with the media,” said the DG ISPR. He said that they did not know where he [Ihsan Ullah Ihsan] was.

The DG said: " The account used to threaten Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai was not that of Ishan Ullah Ihsan,".

TTP former Spokesperson Ihsan Ullah Ihsan was arrested on April 17, 2017 while his confessional statement was released onApril 26, 2017.

A video clip emerged on social media last year in February in which Ihsan Ullah Ihsan was seen as saying that he had escaped from Pakistan but no response was given by Pakistan military that time regarding the news of his escape.

In an audio message that went viral on social media, Ihsan Ullah Ihsan claimed that he had handed himself over to Pakistani state institutions after an agreement in February 2017.