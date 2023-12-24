Mother, daughter die in road mishap

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) A woman and her daughter were killed while son sustained injuries as a truck crushed them near Raawan bypass at Tataypur road here Friday night.

According to Rescue officials, 22 years old youngster named Shoban s/o Rafiq resident of Basti Allahabad was going along with his mother Hasina Mai and sister Shumaila Bibi riding on motorcycle.

Suddenly the motorcycle collided with a truck and ran over them.

As a result, both women died on the spot while youngster sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 teams shifted the bodies and injured to Nishtar hospital in presence of police.