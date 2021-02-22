Mother loses two children to fire she had set to burn her own house

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 22nd, 2021) At least two children were burnt to death after their mother set the house ablaze after verbal fight husband in Kalalanwala area of Manga Mandi in Lahore on Monday.

The rescue workers reached the spot soon as they received the emergency call but the children had died before their arrival. The rescuers shifted the body to nearby hospital.

According to the details, Tanzeela had some arguments with her husband after which she set the house on fire. The fire suddenly engulfed the entire house, leaving two minor children children present there. The reports said that the victims were identified as 3 year-old Faizan and 2-year old Abdul Rehman.

Police took Tanzeela into custody who confessed her guilt during investigation. She said she set the house ablaze after having arguments with husband.