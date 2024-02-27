Open Menu

Mother Of Three Abducted

Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2024 | 07:08 PM

A mother of three was kidnapped by unknown abductors from Muslimabad area in the limits of Wah Cantonment Police station on Tuesday

Police sources said that the woman was going to some relative’s house when she was abducted by unknown persons.

Police registered a case and launched a hunt to trace the woman.

