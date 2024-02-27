Mother of three abducted

A mother of three was kidnapped by unknown abductors from Muslimabad area in the limits of Wah Cantonment Police station on Tuesday

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) A mother of three was kidnapped by unknown abductors from Muslimabad area in the limits of Wah Cantonment Police station on Tuesday.

Police sources said that the woman was going to some relative’s house when she was abducted by unknown persons.

Police registered a case and launched a hunt to trace the woman.

