Mother,son Killed By Unknown Armed Men

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 12:00 PM

Mother,son killed by unknown armed men

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Unidentified armed men killed a mother along with her son in the suburb of Faisalabad during wee hours of Tuesday morning.

According to police that unidentified culprits broke into the house and opened fire on the victims when they were sleeping, a private news channel reported.

The bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital for legal formalities.

Police register a case and started investigation.Further probe was underway.

