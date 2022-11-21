UrduPoint.com

Motiwala's Appointment As TDAP CEO Termed Good Omen For Promotion Of Country's Export

Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Motiwala's appointment as TDAP CEO termed good omen for promotion of country's export

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Prominent businessman and Director Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi has welcomed the appointment of Zubair Motiwala as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).

In a press statement issued here on Monday, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi who is also Chairman Frontier Custom Clearing Agents termed the appointment of Zubair Motiwala as good omen for the promotion of country's export.

It merits a mention here that, Federal cabinet has approved appointment of renowned businessman, Zubair Motiwala as CEO TDAP.

Zia said Zubair Motiwala's services as Chairman PAJCCI are also very effective and have helped a lot in the promotion of trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

"After the takeover of Taliban in Afghanistan, there were a lot of problems in continuation of business, but due to dynamic leadership and dedicated efforts of Motiwala, majority of hurdles were removed and commerce continued in the region benefiting thousands of people on both sides of the border," Zia added.

He appreciated the federal government's decision and expressed the hope that soon the benefits will be observed in shape of promotion of export of Pakistan in international market.

