Motorcycle lifter gang busted, stolen valuables recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Police have busted a notorious motorcycle lifter gang and recovered stolen valuables from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Friday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider, the Muzaffarabad police launched a crackdown against the criminals under the supervision of SP Cantt Division Hassan Afzal.

The police team busted the notorious Mushtaqi Gang and arrested two members of the gang including the ring leader Muzamil and Abdul Raheem.

The police have traced eight cases from the arrested criminals and recovered stolen valuables including two motorcycles and cash from their possession.

Further investigations were underway from the criminals and more recoveries were expected, police sources added.