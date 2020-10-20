UrduPoint.com
Motorcyclist Killed In Kasur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 11:30 AM

Motorcyclist killed in Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :A man was killed in road accident here at Alla abad road,Chunian.

Police said on Tuesday that a 22-year-old Ramzan r/o Rana town was traveling on his motorcycle at Alla abad road when a speeding ricksha hit him and he suffered serious injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted him to THQ hospital where he breathed his last.

However,the accused ricksha driver managed to escape.

Police said the deceased was a brother of five sisters,while further investigation was underway.

