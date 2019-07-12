UrduPoint.com
Motorway Police Apprehends Two Pickpockets

Fri 12th July 2019 | 05:48 PM

The National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Friday arrested two pickpockets and recovered valuables from them

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 )

The pickpockets were apprehended by officers of NH&MP sub-inspector islam Gul and Zubair Ur Rahman during routine patrolling, the spokesman of motorway police told APP here.

During the patrolling on N-5 North Zone, he said, the NH&MP official observed a pillion rider was drawing something from motorcyclist's pocket. The riders were stopped and interrogated the pillion rider.

The motorbike rider was told the officers that the pickpocket had taken lift from him nearby.

During investigation the pillion rider Muhammad Zahoor confessed that he draw rupee three hundred from riders pocket and also disclosed that he has another companion waiting ahead.Later, the officers also caught his companion Abdul Yaqoob.

Local police was informed and both the pickpockets were handed over to Police Station Attock Khurd for further legal proceedings.

The Deputy Inspector General N-5 North Zone Mohammad Alam Shinwari appreciated the honesty and efforts of the officers and expected the same standards by all the officers of the Zone during discharge of their duties.

