Motorway Police arrest suspicious armed motorcyclist near Chicha Watani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :The Motorway Police have apprehended a suspicious motorcyclist with a 30-bore pistol in a recent operation near Chicha Watani on the national highway on Monday.

According to National Highway and Motorway Police on Monday, the police signalled a motorbiker to stop, but the rider ignored the instructions and attempted to flee the scene.

However, the officers on duty, Inspector Amhad Ali and Sub-Inspector Ali Bilal, were able to give chase and catch the suspect. During the pursuit, it was discovered that there were three individuals on the motorcycle, but only one of them was caught with the pistol, along with a motorcycle, mobile phone, and other items.

Unfortunately, the other two accomplices managed to evade capture. The arrested accused and the recovered items, including the pistol, were handed over to the local police for further investigation.

The police officials have praised the quick thinking and bravery of Inspector Amhad Ali and Sub-Inspector Ali Bilal for their role in the operation.