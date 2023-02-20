UrduPoint.com

Motorway Police Arrest Suspicious Armed Motorcyclist Near Chicha Watani

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Motorway Police arrest suspicious armed motorcyclist near Chicha Watani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :The Motorway Police have apprehended a suspicious motorcyclist with a 30-bore pistol in a recent operation near Chicha Watani on the national highway on Monday.

According to National Highway and Motorway Police on Monday, the police signalled a motorbiker to stop, but the rider ignored the instructions and attempted to flee the scene.

However, the officers on duty, Inspector Amhad Ali and Sub-Inspector Ali Bilal, were able to give chase and catch the suspect. During the pursuit, it was discovered that there were three individuals on the motorcycle, but only one of them was caught with the pistol, along with a motorcycle, mobile phone, and other items.

Unfortunately, the other two accomplices managed to evade capture. The arrested accused and the recovered items, including the pistol, were handed over to the local police for further investigation.

The police officials have praised the quick thinking and bravery of Inspector Amhad Ali and Sub-Inspector Ali Bilal for their role in the operation.

Related Topics

Police Motorway Mobile

Recent Stories

Imran Khan raises voice for Ajmal Masih who lost h ..

Imran Khan raises voice for Ajmal Masih who lost his life KPO terrorists'attack

25 seconds ago
 UAEU education experts discuss future of education ..

UAEU education experts discuss future of education challenges and prospects

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan to co-chair Pak-US TIFA Council's meeting ..

Pakistan to co-chair Pak-US TIFA Council's meeting in Washington

12 minutes ago
 PM orders for providing free medical treatment to ..

PM orders for providing free medical treatment to 50% poor patients at PKLI

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th February 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.