UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Motorway Police Bans Private Bus Service After Tragic Accident

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 09:32 PM

Motorway police bans Private bus service after tragic accident

The National Highways and Motorway Police on Tuesday banned the entry of the buses of the private bus company on all motorways of the country on the charges of reckless driving claimed 12 precious lives and injury of over twenty passengers

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :The National Highways and Motorway Police on Tuesday banned the entry of the buses of the private bus company on all motorways of the country on the charges of reckless driving claimed 12 precious lives and injury of over twenty passengers.

The decision was made by Inspector General (IG) National Highways and Motorway Police Ishfaq Ahmed who paid visit to the site of the accident.

According to spokesman of National Highways and Motorway Police, the ban was made accordance with rule NHSO-45 and MVR (10) 35 of motor vehicle ordinance 1969.

The spokesman said that National Highways and Motorway Police Chief has also ordered strict legal action against the bus company which poor crew has led to loss of 12 previous lives including a toddler.

A help desk was also established at National Highways and Motorway Police camp Burhan to provide assistance to the family members of the injured and deceased and handing over them belongings of the ill-fated passengers of the bus which met accident on Monday evening at Islamabad-Peshawar motorway (M-) near Burhan.

The Motorway Police Spokesperson Saqib Waheed further said that the patrolling staff which has carried out rescue operation also returned a sum of Rs 1.20 million to one of the injured of the bus accident who has lost the money after the accident.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Poor Motorway Company Visit Vehicle SITE Maldivian Rufiyaa Money Family All Million

Recent Stories

Eid al-Fitr will fall on 13th May in most Muslim c ..

5 minutes ago

Gold prices remain unchanged at Rs104,100 per tola ..

3 minutes ago

Former Naval Chief Admiral Karamat laid to rest

3 minutes ago

30 die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

Govt to make efforts for socio-economic developmen ..

3 minutes ago

Over 5000 vaccinated against COVID-19 in Khanewal

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.