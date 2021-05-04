Motorway police bans Private bus service after tragic accident

The National Highways and Motorway Police on Tuesday banned the entry of the buses of the private bus company on all motorways of the country on the charges of reckless driving claimed 12 precious lives and injury of over twenty passengers

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :The National Highways and Motorway Police on Tuesday banned the entry of the buses of the private bus company on all motorways of the country on the charges of reckless driving claimed 12 precious lives and injury of over twenty passengers.

The decision was made by Inspector General (IG) National Highways and Motorway Police Ishfaq Ahmed who paid visit to the site of the accident.

According to spokesman of National Highways and Motorway Police, the ban was made accordance with rule NHSO-45 and MVR (10) 35 of motor vehicle ordinance 1969.

The spokesman said that National Highways and Motorway Police Chief has also ordered strict legal action against the bus company which poor crew has led to loss of 12 previous lives including a toddler.

A help desk was also established at National Highways and Motorway Police camp Burhan to provide assistance to the family members of the injured and deceased and handing over them belongings of the ill-fated passengers of the bus which met accident on Monday evening at Islamabad-Peshawar motorway (M-) near Burhan.

The Motorway Police Spokesperson Saqib Waheed further said that the patrolling staff which has carried out rescue operation also returned a sum of Rs 1.20 million to one of the injured of the bus accident who has lost the money after the accident.