Motorway Police deploys anti-crime squads on sensitive places

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) has deployed anti-crime squads on sensitive places to ensure safety of passengers.

The initiatives was taken on the special directives of Inspector General Motorway Police Khalid Mahmood, said a statement.

The Motorway Police also arrested two motorcycle riders and recovered a pistol and bullets from their possession on N-5.

The Patrolling officers had given a signal to a suspected motorcycle on N-5. However, they ignored the police signal and run away. The police officers on duty were conveyed on wireless about the suspected motorcycle rider.

When the patrolling officers tried to intercept them, the motorcycle riders opened fire on the police.

The Patrolling chased the suspects and after which they were arrested with a pistol and bullets.