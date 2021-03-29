Motorway police hands over missing girl to her relatives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :The Motorway police on Monday handed over a six years old missing girl Zohra to her relatives.

According to details, the girl was mistakenly left by her parents at Kallar Kahar service area of Motorway during their midway stop over on their way to Khewra after attending a wedding ceremony in Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, Inspectors Khizar Hayat and Asghar of Motorway police took the girl into their custody and traced out her family members and handed over to her elder brother and uncle.