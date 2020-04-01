UrduPoint.com
Motorway Police Reunites Lost Boy With Parents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police reunited a lost boy with his family, said a press release issued here Wednesday.

Motorway Police officers during a routine patrol found a four year old boy Saifullah weeping on the side of the Motorway.

The boy informed the officers that his father's name was Muhammad Iqbal but he could not tell the detail about his area of residence .

The Motorway Police officers took the boy in their safe custody and started search for his family. After hectic efforts, they succeeded in tracing his family residing in Mustafa Town, Lahore.

After completion of legal obligations, the boy was handed over to his father.

