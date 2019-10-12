Moulana using madrassa students for political gains: Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday said Jamiat Ulema Islam-F chief Moulana Fazlur Rehman had always used the madrassa students for his own interest and political gains

Talking to a private news channel, he said that first time in the history of the country Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had initiated madrassa reforms to bring their students into national stream.

The whole nation was united on Kashmir cause and the PTI's government had raised the issue in an effective manners at all available fora, he added.

Moulana Fazlur Rehman was using religious card and that the nation would reject the march, he concluded.