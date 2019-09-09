Mourners attend in large numbers 9th Muharram procession

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :Hundreds of mourners from different parts of the city joined the 9th Muharram's main procession taken out here on Monday from Nishtar Park and culminated at Hussainia Iranian Imambargah.

Adequate arrangements and close coordination among the organizers of the cavalcade and local as well as provincial administration, to streamline the ritual, made the occasion extremely calm despite sultry heat and congestion.

With special focus on foolproof security cover for the mourners, being part of the three day processions from Muharram eight to Ashura the Sindh government has deployed some 7000 policemen and personnel of Pakistan Rangers-Sindh to guard the procession route.

For the purpose M.A.Jinnah Road (Guru Mandi to all areas in the vicinity of Nishtar Park and surroundings of Quaid e Azam's mausoleum and old town area around Hussainia Imam Bargah) along with that of New M.A. Jinnah Road (encompassing Corridor Three to Saddar Dawakhana - moving further towards Regal Chowk and joining Tibet Centre at M.A. Jinnah onwards) have been sealed with containers.

Of the 71,000 policemen and 8000 paramilitary being deployed across Sindh around 18000 policemen and personnel of rangers were stationed in Karachi only, so as to provide the needed security cover, particularly the 342 imam bargahs and numerus other sites designated as main congregations, commonly known as majalis.

To further strengthen the security arrangements ban has been imposed on pillion riding while mobile services also remains suspended in 245 different areas of Karachi since Sunday afternoon and this according to local administration are the sites which fall in the designated routes of the Muharram procession or where main meetings or majalis are to be held.

All these restrictions are expected to be lifted on Tuesday evening as soon as the Ashura or that of 10 th Muharram's procession comes to an end.

Keeping in view the surge in temperature during next 24 hours in the city special arrangements are in place to ensure easy availability of water and liquid for the people with provision for medical teams to provide first aid to those in need.

Sindh Minister for Information and Labour on Monday afternoon, along with Advisors to the Sindh Chief Minister, Waqar Mehdi and Rashid Rabbani attended the majlis held at Nishtar Park and assured the organizers of all needed assistance enabling the disciple of Hazrat Imam Hussain and Ahle Bait to realize obligations as per their beliefs.