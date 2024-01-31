Movie “Kazakh Khanate –Diamond Sword” Screened At PNCA
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2024 | 11:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) and the Embassy of Kazakhstan organized a screening of a movie titled “Kazakh Khanate –Diamond Sword” here at PNCA, auditorium on Wednesday.
Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi, Caretaker Minister for National Heritage & Culture Jamal Shah and Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan H.E Yerzhan Kistafin along with Director General PNCA Muhammad Ayoub Jamali and a large number of people attended the movie screening.
Addressing the ceremony, Jamal Shah said that it was a really educational movie, which specifies that honour, solidarity and dignity are above anything else.
The minister also noted that the movie screening reflects the growing cultural and collaborative ties between Pakistan and Kazakhstan.
He emphasized the paramount importance of cultural exchanges, acknowledging the rich cultural heritage and picturesque landscapes of the region.
Jamal Shah expressed a keen interest in enhancing collaboration in film and cinema to further fortify bilateral cultural ties.
The Ambassador of Kazakhstan H.E Yerzhan Kistafin stressed that through the prism of the film, the life of the people of that time, the geopolitical conditions of the formation of the Kazakh Khanate, as well as details of costumes and battle scenes were conveyed.
He said that this is a movie based on footage from a great historical show. The Ambassador also commended PNCA and the National Heritage and Culture Division for collaborating Kazakhstan movie screening.
The movie was screened in the urdu language and tells the history of fifteenth-century Eurasia.
